East Surry teams place in top 5

Submitted photo The East Surry JROTC Raider teams gather to display the trophies from a strong finish at the recent North Iredell meet. -

OLIN — Team members rose early on a recent Saturday morning as the East Surry High School JROTC Raiders traveled to North Iredell High School.

The students competed in a Raider meet Sept. 29 where their two teams placed among the top five.

A Raider meet is a competition based on physical fitness. Members compete as a team to complete a modified army physical fitness test consisting of push-ups, sit-ups and a one-mile run, a 5K run, a Humvee pull, a litter carry and a rope bridge.

During the rope bridge competition, team members construct a rope bridge between two poles that are spaced about 50 feet apart. The team must then travel across the rope without touching the ground.

East Surry had two teams competing at this Raider meet, designated A-Team and B-Team. A third unit, designated the C-Team, provided support for competing cadets.

A-Team members included team captain Erik Barron, Nick Lawson, Nic Montgomery, Courtney Brown, Joshua Pack, Joseph Ellison, Luke Mabe, Cameron Edwards and Jackson Allen.

Raider B-Team members included team captain Mason Litteral, Allen Myers, Timothy Reams, Travis Watson, Dorian Hogan, Nathaniel Pack, Wyatt Hart, Israel Flores and Michael Bonilla.

East Surry High School’s JROTC Raider Teams competed against 11 other teams from across North Carolina and Virginia. The A-Team placed second overall and B-Team placed fifth.

The A-Team placed first in the rope bridge and the Humvee pull and second in the 5K run. Team members placed third in the fitness test and the litter carry.

B-Team placed second in the rope bridge and fourth in the 5K run.

“We demonstrated what we do well,” said Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Erik Barron of A-team. “We identified areas for improvement and are creating a training plan to improve before the next meet.”

“I believe B-Team did an outstanding job at North Iredell,” said Cadet Command Sergeant Major Mason Litteral. “I am very proud of the effort they put forth.”

The Raider team voiced appreciation to its sponsors which this year includes Hodges Realty and Pilot Mechanical. Sponsoring businesses provide food, transportation, equipment and meet entry fees. The next Raider meet will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Fred T. Foard High School in Newton.

