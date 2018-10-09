Runners take to the trail Saturday

Dean Palmer | Special to the News Nathan Brown, seen here setting a Nelson Acres course record during the 2017 fall run, claimed his second-consecutive overall win Saturday with a time of 20:23. - Submitted photo Eleven-year-old Hayden Douglas was the top finisher in the male 13-and-under category with a time of 28:48. -

The Armfield Civic and Recreation Center hosted its annual Pilot Mountain 5K Fall Trail Run on Saturday, raising funds while providing a healthy challenge for triad runners.

According to Magan Vogler, Armfield fitness director, 61 entrants took part in the morning. The run began in the Jack Palmer Field parking lot before tracing a trail through the heart of the center’s Nelson Acres.

“Everything went smoothly,” Vogler said. “The weather was great, and we were glad to see a lot of students taking part this year.”

Defending champion Nathan Brown, 17, of Elkin, finished first to claim his second-consecutive overall trophy. Brown set a quick pace and finished in a time of 20:23.

Brown, who attends Elkin High School, made all-conference last year in both cross country and track and field.

Top female finisher was Michelle Hiatt with a time of 28:13.

Tops among the 13-and-younger runners were Regan Poindexter for girls with a time of 33:45 and Hayden Douglas for boys with a time of 28:48.

Top female finisher in the 14-19 age group was India Hardman with a time of 30:46. After Brown, Landon Smith was top male for the group with a time of 22:19.

Other top finishers included: female 20-29, Jessica Cavanaugh with a time of 30:31; male 20-29, Benjamin Barcroft in a time of 23:22; female age 30-39, Samantha Monk at 29:34; male 30-39, Mike Jenkins with a time of 24:11; 40-49 female, Danielle Wall in 36:05; male 40-49, Leo Rivera at 24:38; female and male respectively for ages 50-59 were Jan Cox at 41:46 and Richard Nowak at 24:32.

For ages 60-69, Dee Cummings posted the top female time of 54:44 while Rick Vachmeyer was the top male with a time of 29:15; and in the 70-and-older category, Elizabeth Kimberly was first to finish with a time of 38:25 and George Kimberly finished in 1:12:39.

According to Vogler, proceeds from the day will go toward enhancing the center’s varied fitness programs, including its youth activities.

Nathan Brown, seen here setting a Nelson Acres course record during the 2017 fall run, claimed his second-consecutive overall win Saturday with a time of 20:23. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC07041-2-.jpg Nathan Brown, seen here setting a Nelson Acres course record during the 2017 fall run, claimed his second-consecutive overall win Saturday with a time of 20:23. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Eleven-year-old Hayden Douglas was the top finisher in the male 13-and-under category with a time of 28:48. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Hayden-Douglas-001.jpg Eleven-year-old Hayden Douglas was the top finisher in the male 13-and-under category with a time of 28:48. Submitted photo