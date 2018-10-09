Elkin man charged in shooting

Hayes - Holly Lamm | The News The Elkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon outside of Advantage Industrial Services on Robin Road. -

ELKIN — An Elkin man is in custody, accused of shooting another man on Monday afternoon.

Isaac Perry Hayes, 19, of Elkin, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to Elkin police officials.

He was charged in a shooting that occurred around 3:20 p.m. Monday, when a man was shot in the abdomen near Burger King on North Bridge Street.

Gustavo Reyes, 23, of Elkin, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

Shortly after the shooting Monday, Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said the victim was conscious and talking with first responders while being treated at the scene.

According to a caller to the 911 Communications Center, a person pulled up in front of Advantage Industrial Services, 125 W. Robin Road, and fired the shot.

After investigating the incident, Elkin police took Hayes into custody without incident with assistance from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office after information led authorities to a location in Ronda where he was discovered.

Hayes was processed into the Surry County Detention Center late Tuesday, after being given a $200,000 secured bond. His court date is set for Dec. 11.

Capt. Kim Robison with the Elkin Police Department said Tuesday that the shooting incident was not random, and the victim and suspect knew one another.

Other charges

According to the court docket, Hayes was scheduled to have an appearance in Dobson court Tuesday for the Surry County charges of resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

A month ago, Surry County deputies served Hayes with an order for arrest for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Aug. 21 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. At that time, he was given a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 19 court date in Wilkesboro.

Hayes https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_05AF000084N0-002-_formatted-1.jpg Hayes The Elkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon outside of Advantage Industrial Services on Robin Road. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_shooting-2-1.jpg The Elkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon outside of Advantage Industrial Services on Robin Road. Holly Lamm | The News

By Wendy Byerly Wood wbyerly-wood@elkintribune.com

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.