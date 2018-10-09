Board overhauls zoning plan

Bill Colvard | The News Several parents and their children attended Monday’s Pilot Mountain town board meeting to plead with the board for a town playground where their children could play safely. Speaking to the board on the left is Jennifer Slate. - Bill Colvard | The News Mayor Dwight Atkins presents a framed resolution honoring Officer Michael Monteith (center) for his life-saving actions on Sept. 17. Standing between Atkins and Monteith is Police Chief Darryl Bottoms. To the right of Monteith is his wife Alisha Monteith, holding their daughter Jocelyn, and on the far right, is Capt. Robbie Jackson. -

In the last full meeting of the Pilot Mountain town board as it currently exists, the board completed a comprehensive overhaul of its planning and subdivision ordinances, along with a new zoning map, that has been in the works for a year.

The new Unified Development Ordinance is a 288-page document, with a stated purpose to replace the planning and zoning ordinance as well as the sub-division ordinance and re-draw the zoning map, all while simplifying and streamlining the issues concerned.

A public hearing prior to Monday’s meeting regarding the ordinance brought out not a single speaker, and the board passed the document in a matter of minutes.

“That’s the shortest discussion we’ve ever had,” said Commissioner Kim Quinn, balancing the 288-page beast in her hand.

“There’s already been a lot of discussion,” responded Mayor Dwight Atkins.

• A group of Pilot Mountain parents, some with young children in tow, used the public comments portion of the meeting to address the town’s lack of playground facilities. Crystal Folger-Hawks and Jennifer Slate each spoke to the commissioners, urging them to provide a safe place for kids to play.

“I would like to see an opportunity to be explored in finding a way to solve this problem, and it is a problem,” said Slate.

Folger-Hawks and Slate cited several neighboring towns which have dealt with the issue, including King and Dobson. King’s recreation area was spearheaded by parents who saw the need, according to Slate, and both worked on the project and raised money for it. Dobson’s splash pad was partially funded by neighboring businesses, she said, adding she has patronized those businesses when taking her kids to Dobson to play, and saying she would like to spend that money with Pilot Mountain businesses while her kids play in a local playground.

Mayor Dwight Atkins asked for additional information about the dilapidated playground at the Armfield Center.

Town manager Michael Boaz said the equipment there was not repairable, saying he has been told by suppliers, “It’s so old I can’t sell you parts for it.”

“We are willing to pony up some money and some sweat equity,” said Slate.

Commissioners expressed interest in pursuing the project, and Commissioner Gary Bell said he would visit the Dobson Splash Pad and the King Recreation Area to see what those towns have done.

• Lavonda Nelson also spoke to the commissioners about the Pilot Mountain Cemetery, saying she was fed up with it and how it was being cared for. Nelson said there is two inches or more of dried grass on her parent’s markers.

“It is beyond a disgrace,” said Nelson. “There are other people who are upset too, but they were not upset enough to come here tonight.”

• Pilot Mountain branch librarian Anna Nichols announced that the library and the Women’s Club will host an event for town voters to meet the candidates running for office on the town board Monday at 7 p.m. in the downstairs room of the library.

“It’s not a forum where formal presentations will be made,” said Nichols, “but more informal, giving people a chance to speak directly to candidates about issues.”

• The town’s monthly movie night will be Saturday featuring the film “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. The film will follow a Halloween parade at 6 p.m., “Monsters on Main,” a non-motorized parade with no firetrucks, no ambulances, no vehicles at all. Participants are invited to dress up in costumes and parade down Main Street. Creativity and homemade costumes are encouraged.

