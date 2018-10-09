Welding for Women set to begin

Welding Instructor Robin Haas works with student Michelle Kirkman who is using an oxy/acetylene torch to cut metal. Haas will be instructing a class specifically for female students at Surry Community College called Welding for Women that will be held Oct. 15 through Dec. 10 in Dobson. Call 336-386-3618 to register for the class or ask questions. -

Surry Community College is offering Welding for Women Oct. 15 through Dec. 10, on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Dobson, Room S-116. This course is exclusively for women and will be led by a female welding instructor, Robin Haas. The cost is $71, and supply fee is $15.

No welding experience is necessary to enroll. Leather boots with steel toes are highly recommended; leather shoes are required. Denim long pants and long sleeve shirts are also required. Students cannot wear synthetic clothing for safety purposes. For more information, call 336-386-3618.

Follow the Welding program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @surrywelding. Watch an informative video about Surry’s Welding program on the program website on surry.edu.

Welding Instructor Robin Haas works with student Michelle Kirkman who is using an oxy/acetylene torch to cut metal. Haas will be instructing a class specifically for female students at Surry Community College called Welding for Women that will be held Oct. 15 through Dec. 10 in Dobson. Call (336) 386-3618 to register for the class or ask questions.