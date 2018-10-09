2018 cruise-ins draw to close

Dean Palmer | Special to the News Alan Dempsey of High Point drew plenty of attention throughout the afternoon with his classic ‘63 Chevrolet Chevy II. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Main Street in Pilot Mountain was filled with classic cars one last time for the year on Saturday, leaving car owners and admirers eagerly awaiting next year. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Crowds and cars lined Main Street in Pilot Mountain for the final cruise-in event of the season. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Nine-month-old Khloe McHone enjoys a lift while dancing with her aunt, Shasta Gilley, as the North Tower Band fires up the crowd with a high energy performance on Saturday. - -

Crowds and cars came out for one last Pilot Mountain cruise-in on Saturday as the Hot Nights and Hot Cars Summer Cruise-in series drew to a close until next year.

A large crowd of cars and car enthusiasts were out for the evening, enjoying the food, fellowship and the music of the North Tower Band.

“We have a good turnout with some nice cars for our last show of the year,” Jerry Venable, chairman of the sponsoring Mount Pilot Now group, said during on-stage comments.

Venable went on to note that the group is already making plans for next year with a scheduled return date of May 4. In an effort to keep the event fresh and enthusiasm high, group members have hinted at the introduction of some surprise additions for next year’s show.

While attendance for some of this summer’s shows has been hurt by weather, many of those present Saturday said they were eager for the show’s return next year.

“I try to drop by pretty often,” said Alan Dempsey, a classic car restorer from High Point. “It’s exciting. This is a nice show and today has been a good day.”

Alan Dempsey of High Point drew plenty of attention throughout the afternoon with his classic ‘63 Chevrolet Chevy II. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC07945.jpg Alan Dempsey of High Point drew plenty of attention throughout the afternoon with his classic ‘63 Chevrolet Chevy II. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Main Street in Pilot Mountain was filled with classic cars one last time for the year on Saturday, leaving car owners and admirers eagerly awaiting next year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC07953.jpg Main Street in Pilot Mountain was filled with classic cars one last time for the year on Saturday, leaving car owners and admirers eagerly awaiting next year. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Crowds and cars lined Main Street in Pilot Mountain for the final cruise-in event of the season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC07920.jpg Crowds and cars lined Main Street in Pilot Mountain for the final cruise-in event of the season. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Nine-month-old Khloe McHone enjoys a lift while dancing with her aunt, Shasta Gilley, as the North Tower Band fires up the crowd with a high energy performance on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC07925.jpg Nine-month-old Khloe McHone enjoys a lift while dancing with her aunt, Shasta Gilley, as the North Tower Band fires up the crowd with a high energy performance on Saturday. Dean Palmer | Special to the News