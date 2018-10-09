Photography show open to Surry residents

The Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, will be holding the first of what it hopes will become an annual event when it hosts the Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show in November and December.

The show, themed The Simple Life, will hold two categories, one for youth ages 12-17, and one for adults. All those wishing to participate must live in Surry or Stokes counties in North Carolina or Patrick, Carroll, Floyd, or Henry counties in Virginia. In addition, any current member of the Reynolds Homestead’s Patrick Henry Photography Club, regardless of home, may enter, and Patrick County natives, regardless of where they live now, will also be allowed to enter.

Entries cannot be accepted by mail. All entries must be taken to Reynolds Homestead, at 463 Homestead Lane, Critz. Entries will only be accepted on the following dates and times: Sunday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 23 from noon to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Rules and entry forms are available at the Reynolds Homestead, the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, or on the website www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.

Work entered may be in any photographic style — black and white, infrared, HDR or panoramic. All photographic media is acceptable. Entries must be original and the photographer’s own work. Entries will be disqualified if they are shown to be copies. All work, including that of youth, must be framed or mounted and properly wired for hanging. Sawtooth and triangle hangers are not substantial enough for safe hanging. Work can be no larger than 32” x 50” with frame. The only exception is panoramic photographs which may be up to 36” horizontally and 16” vertically, or vice versa, including matting and framing. A panoramic is a photograph with at least a 2:1 aspect ratio, meaning one side is at least twice the length of the other side.

Each photographer may enter up to three works at $10 per entry; student entries are $5 each for a maximum of three entries.

Categories for the adult division are: landscapes, animals, plants, people, and general for photographs that do not fit into other categories, such as still-life, abstract, and architecture. The youth division is not divided into categories. First, second and third place winners will be selected in each category, along with a Best in Show.

All entries must be properly labeled, according to the show entry rules. For more information, contact the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.

The photography show has grown out of the large number of photographic entries in the J.E.B. Stuart Art Show, according to senior program manager Lisa Martin, and the staff felt it was time to allow photography to have its own show.

An opening reception and awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m., and the show will be on exhibition through December.