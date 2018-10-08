Flat Rock holds curriculum night

Submitted photo Flat Rock Elementary School students Shyanne McCraw and Brody Beverly pose for a picture. - Submitted photo Fourth grade students and parents at Flat Rock Elementary School during its recent curriculum night. -

Flat Rock Elementary School recently opened its doors to parents and their children for its curriculum night.

During the evening, parents had the opportunity to spend time with their child’s grade level teacher and learn about the Title I program at their school.

All elementary schools in Surry County participate in the Title I program, which is a federal effort aimed at providing money to schools with a certain percentage of low-income students. A part of the Title I program requirements is parental engagement, and the curriculum night is part of that, allowing parents to have a better understanding of what will be taught to their children in the upcoming school year.

“Parents were given tips on how to best support their learner throughout this school year,” the school said in a release about the night. “Parent engagement is a valuable resource for students as it allows parents the opportunity to be actively involved in their child’s education.“