Reynolds Homestead holding art classes

Submitted photo Christmas ornaments will be among the items participants can make during the Oct. 20 Family Ornament and Gift-Making Workshop. -

The Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, will be hosting several art classes throughout the fall at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, Virginia, with the first ones beginning this week.

Painting with Grace will be held on the second Friday of each month for a fun painting class with Grace Helms. Bring a snack or appetizer to share, and be prepared for fun, laughter, and an uplifting time. The class on Oct. 12 will feature a Halloween scene. The cost is $30 per person and class is from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Essentials of Colored Pencil. Judi Sanborn and Linda Park will teach this class on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and learn more about techniques of the medium, including burnishing, lifting color, mixing media and colors, light sources and underpainting. Each person will create a beautify 8” x 10” drawing of fall maple leaves. All materials are provided, though participants with their own colored pencils are welcome to bring them. The cost of the is $25.

Introduction to Tiffany-Style Stained Glass. Renowned stained glass artist Lynn Berry will be instructing this Introduction to Tiffany-Style Stained glass for three evenings in October. Class meets on Mondays from 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Each student will create three different pieces: a diamond-shaped sun catcher, a set of wind chimes, and a flat glass panel of the student’s own design. All materials are provided. Learn to foil, solder, cut, design and more. Class is $70 per person.

Family Ornament and Gift-Making Workshop. Slip in to the Creative Arts Center during the Apple Dumpling Festival on Oct. 20 and have fun making ornaments and small gifts for Christmas. Suitable for children, adults and families, this free workshop will be fun for all ages. Get a start on the holidays from 9 a.m. until noon.

All classes must be registered and paid in advance. Registration can be done by telephone with a credit or debit card, or stopping by the Reynolds Homestead to register in person. Payments for Reynolds Homestead classes are not accepted at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce. Checks should be made payable to “Treasurer of Virginia Tech,” and mailed to: Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, VA 24082. To register via phone, call: 276-694-7181.