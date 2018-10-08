Career, resource fair set

Submitted photo Sandra Hurley, right, Mount Airy News publisher, discusses the newspaper business with an attendee at a previous year’s fair. - Submitted photo A YVEDDI representative gives out information about the agency. -

A Career and Resource Fair at the Hampton Inn later this month will do double duty, acting as a job fair as well as commemorating October as National Disability Awareness Month.

The fair, sponsored by NC Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, will be open to the public, according to Allison Garner, business relations rep for the agency.

“We’re inviting our clients,” said Garner, “but the fair is open to everyone.”

This will be the first fair Garner has been responsible for in Mount Airy since transferring here in March. She said that it is her understanding that past fairs have focused exclusively on jobs, but she has opened this one up up to include available community resources.

Garner said that more than 30 vendors will represent employers and service agencies in Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Some of those are: PVH (Phillips-Van Heusen), Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation, Ih Services, Surry Community College, Vocational Rehabilitation (Mount Airy office), NC Works (Mount Airy office), Renfro, YMCA-Stokes County location, Life Brite-Danbury location, Daymark, YVEDDI, Life Span, ACS Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center, Best Western-Jonesville, Goodwill Career Center-Elkin, Jones Family Resource Center, Best Friends/Special Friends for Surry/Stokes Counties, Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and Mountain Valley Hospice.

Garner advises job-seekers to bring their resumes and dress to impress when meeting potential employers who will be taking applications and answering questions.

She added there is still space for two or three more vendors, for any employer who is interested but has not yet signed up for the fair.

According to Garner, her agency, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, helps clients referred to them, assisting them with job-readiness skills and making connections with employers. In turn, she markets her clientele to employers.

“I’m the bridge to job matching,” she explained.

Garner is working for some of those bridges to be crossed, both with her clients and the public at large at the Career and Resource Fair on Oct. 26 at the Hampton Inn, 2029 Rockford St., Mount Airy. The fair is a floating event from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vendors can begin setting up at 9 a.m.

For more information on attending the fair or being a vendor at it, contact Allison Garner at 336-789-5039 or email her at Allison.Garner@DHHS.NC.gov.

Sandra Hurley, right, Mount Airy News publisher, discusses the newspaper business with an attendee at a previous year's fair. A YVEDDI representative gives out information about the agency.

Event expands this year

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

