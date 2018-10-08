Shooting reported in Elkin

Emergency officials are on the scene of a reported shooting at West Robin Road in Elkin.

According to Surry County Emergency Services DirectorJohn Shelton, a male gunshot victim was found at the scene, conscious and able to talk with emergency crews before he was transported from the scene at 125 W. Robin Road, in front of Advantage Industrial and behind Burger King

While details are still sketchy, officials learned of the shooting when a call came into the Surry County Communications Center around 3:20 p.m. The dispatchers said a caller reported a person pulled up in a vehicle and shot another person.

Upon arriving, the Surry County EMS shift supervisor confirmed to dispatchers there was a gunshot victim and reported EMS workers would be transporting the patient to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Along with EMS, the Elkin Police Department was on the scene. Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner was not able to immediately share any details.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_breaking-news-2.jpg