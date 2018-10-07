Surry County Most Wanted

Levesque - Montgomery - Monday -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Philgene Montgomery Jr., 46, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and driving while license revoked.

• Jessica Escobar Ruiz, 30, Hispanic female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny and second-degree trespass.

• Russell Wayne Levesque, 50, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for Level 3 driving while impaired.

• Ericka roxanne canter, 29, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 336-786-4000.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Mitchell Earl Monday, 49, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Tommy E. Jones, 32, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Casey L. Creed, 34, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Chasity F. Carter, 26, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.