News food drive benefits two charities

The Mount Airy News hands off a delivery of supplies to Mountain Valley Hospice this week. Employees and News readers brought supplies that are shown here in the lobby of the News office with hospice employee Melissa Hiatt. - Sheila Jones, left, opens the van doors for Katelyn Goins and Rebecca Portis to drop in supplies. - Rebecca Portis, left, and publisher Sandra Hurley carry a box to the hospice van. - Standing with the loaded supplies are, from left, Sheila Jones of Hospice, The News’ Michelle Leftwich, Kim Cagle, Sandra Hurley, Rebecca Portis, Cynthia Johnson, Donna Thomas and Katelyn Goins, and Melissa Hiatt of Hospice. - -

In response to a notice from parent company Adams Publishing Group, The Mount Airy News has been collecting food and supplies for Yokefellow Ministry and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

“There was a challenge in our company newsletter for us to help feed the hungry,” said Publisher Sandra Hurley.

According to Hurley, the News chose Yokefellow because supplies of food tend to become depleted during the summer months when children are out of school and not receiving meals at school.

“We wanted to help them build their stock back up.”

Mountain Valley Hospice was chosen as a recipient of the drive in memory of April Bray, an employee in the graphics department of the News who battled cancer and passed away in October of last year.

“April was near and dear to many of us,” said Hurley. “She is especially missed in the graphics department.”

Hurley said it was important to note that News readers and the community at large participated in the drive to accumulate food and supplies for the two organizations.

“Everyone knows what the food bank needs: non-perishable food, canned goods,” said Hurley, “but Hospice’s needs are a little different. They needed snacks and small bags of toiletries and other necessities.”

Hurley explained the bags would come in handy for people who suddenly found themselves at the Hospice Home with a loved one and didn’t want to leave to buy things they needed. Snacks for kids were also an important thing to make families of hospice patients more comfortable.

“We were really inspired by April,” said Hurley. “She had the most positive attitude through her cancer. She always had a smile. She was the one smiling for us. We feel fortunate we are able to do this in her memory for the hospice home and help others.”

Sheila Jones and Melissa Hiatt from Mountain Valley Hospice came to the News office on Wednesday, and company employees loaded up the hospice van with donations.

