Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• William Dean Nelson, 28, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant and an order for arrest Sept. 30. The order for arrest was for failure to appear in court Aug. 29, while the warrant was for a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, dated Sept. 26. He was given a $15,074 secured bond and an Oct. 10 court date.

On Dec. 3 he has an appearance in Superior Court for charges of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, felony possession of meth, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of driving while license revoked, resisting an officer, and some traffic citations.

• Dustin Brian Payne, 35, of Misty Mountain Lane, Cana, Virginia, was served an order of arrest Sept. 28 for failure to appear in court Aug. 21 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 1 court date.

• Bobby Keith Jessup, 54, of Freedom Ridge Trail, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Sept. 29 for failure to appear in court Sept. 17. He was given a $300 secured bond and an Oct. 18 court date. His original charge was not listed.

• Justin Michael Aman, 30, of Park Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested “on view” at his home Sept. 29 for one count of simple assault. He was given no bond and an Oct. 10 court date.

• Heather Nicole Browning, 32, of the same address on Park Drive, also was charged with simple assault. She, too, was given no bond with an Oct. 10 court date.

• Brittany Hayes Drane, 28, of Perch Road, Pinnacle, was arrested on view Sept. 30 for a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.

• Zachary Shawn Harp, 29, of Hillsville, Virginia, was arrested on view in Pilot Mountain for the felony count of being a fugitive from justice and resisting arrest. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with an Oct. 1 court date.

• Amber Lea Gravely, 25, of Johnson Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 29 for failure to appear in court Aug. 28 on a charge of giving fictitious information to an officer. She was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 23 court date.

• Joshua Luke Rector, 35, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest Sept. 30 for failure to appear in court July 9. He was given a $12,000 secured bond and an Oct. 17 court date. The charges are larceny, possession of stolen goods and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

• Phillip John Butner, 30, of Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Oct. 1 for one count of financial card fraud, dated Sept. 30, and a traffic citation for having no operator’s license. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.

• William Joseph Mangrum, 43, of Thomas Lee Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Sept. 29 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Feb. 26 on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date in Wilkesboro.

While in custody, Mangrum also was served with an outstanding order for arrest for Richmond County dating back to December 2012, for failure to appear in court on a charge of assault on a female. This one earned a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 8 date in Rockingham.

• Amy Louise Craft, 30, of Fisher Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Oct. 2 for simple assault. The complainant is listed as Alexis Craft of Lowgap. Amy Craft was given an Oct. 18 court date.

• Mitchell Harrison Hardy, 56, of River Siloam Road, Siloam, was served a criminal summons Oct. 2 for simple assault. The complainant is Jeffery Hardy of Siloam. Mitchell Hardy was given an Oct. 19 court date.

• Angela Gayle Wood, 48, of Mustang Trail Alley, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Oct. 2 for one count of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Sept. 13 in Wilkes County. She was given a $7,500 cash bond and an Oct. 25 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Summer Nicole Hill, 33, of Orchard View Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 3 for two counts of failure to appear in Iredell County court May 4. She was given a $1,500 unsecured bond with an unspecified court date in Statesville.

• Amanda Ann Hazelwood Fosner, 30, of West Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Oct. 3 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and parole/probation violations. She was given a $7,500 secured bond and an Oct. 31 court date.

• Christopher Lee Arnett, 28, of Ararat, Virginia, was served an order of arrest Oct. 3 for failure to appear in court Aug. 14 on two counts. He was given a $500 secured bond and a court appearance the next day. The original charges were not listed.

• Benjamin Shannon Hall, 36, of Pebble Trail, Dobson, was served an order of arrest Oct. 3 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Sept. 10. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a court date in Danbury.

• Vaughn Scott Miller, 55, Clemmons, was served an order of arrest Oct. 4 for failure to appear in Wake County court Sept. 28 on a charge of resisting an officer. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Nov. 19 court date in Raleigh.

• Jose Gaspar Rodriguez, 23, of South Main Street, Dobson, was served an order of arrest Oct. 4 for failure to appear in court Sept. 10 on a charge of having an expired registration/license plate. He was given a $500 cash bond and an Oct. 22 court date.

• Cory Dillon Beasley, 28, of Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Oct. 4 for property damage, dated Oct. 2. He was given a Nov. 2 court date.