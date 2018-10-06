MACS’ Brown on track for superintendent

Mount Airy City Schools Dr. Phillip Brown, of Mount Airy City Schools, is taking the next step toward becoming a school superintendent. -

Dr. Phillip Brown, chief academic officer for Mount Airy City Schools, has been selected to join the Aspiring Superintendents Cohort III.

This distinguished program includes education leaders from across the state who help train future district leaders.

Dr. Brown is one of 30 central office staff members to make the cohort who aspire to be a superintendent one day. The design for the program includes training, leadership experiences, and activities that provide a glimpse into the superintendency.

This program is offered by the N.C. School Superintendents Association (NCSSA) and the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD).

“It’s an honor to be selected to join,” said Brown. “I plan to use every connection I make and every concept I learn to further the progress of our innovative school district. Mount Airy has become home for my family, and I hope to spend many more years here serving our most precious resource. The Aspiring Superintendents’ Cohort will aid in honing my skills which I will use to make MACS the best it can be.”

Since accepting his position as executive director of teaching and learning in December 2016, Dr. Brown has encouraged students to reach their full potential, has been a team player, has supported the local community, and has strived to communicate the work happening in the district effectively, stated Carrie Venable, public information officer.

Brown has spent a great deal of time in schools visiting classrooms and speaking with students, staff and parents, she noted. The feedback loops he has put in place — such as the environmental scan and post-meeting surveys for the Teaching and Learning Department — have set high expectations and allowed improvements to take place in a variety of areas.

Virtual academy coursework has been implemented at Mount Airy Middle School and streaming equipment across the district has allowed advanced learners to attend courses at other schools in the district.

Brown has led the development of MACS’ Social and Emotional Learning Task Force, coached staff members, driven students to field trips, and connected the local workforce to initiatives within the school system. In doing all of these things, Dr. Brown has communicated effectively with stakeholders through newsletters, focus groups, and one-on-one meetings.

Earlier this year, Brown was one of five recipients in North Carolina to earn the Marvin R. Pittman Champion for Education Award. This award celebrates innovation across the state and individuals who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to student success, who exemplify leadership in education, and who make a significant impact on students.

“Mount Airy City Schools benefits every day from the expertise of Dr. Phillip Brown. He has led our academic support since coming to Mount Airy and has overseen numerous program areas as our chief academic officer,” said Dr. Kim Morrison.

“He leads us to be one of the most innovative and academically sound districts in the state.The skills and networking avenues that he will gain through this program will benefit the students and staff at Mount Airy City Schools. We are proud of his accomplishments and know that he will be a strong candidate in the Aspiring Superintendents Program.”

NCASLD and NCSSA strive to foster continuous improvement in the public schools of North Carolina by providing training and leadership development.

The aim of the program is to enhance the leadership effectiveness of participant through self-awareness, self-efficacy, and empowerment.

The primary objective of the program is to provide participating educators who aspire to become superintendents with information, knowledge, skills, and understanding through experiential learning in a leadership development program that includes executive coaching designed to support and assist them as they lead and manage school systems in North Carolina as district superintendents.

