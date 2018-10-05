Surry Central crowns a Queen

Surry Central held its annual Homecoming game on Friday night against county rival North Surry and crowned its 2018 Homecoming Queen and Maid of Honor at halftime. Mattie-Grace Snow (left) was crowned as the Queen, with fellow senior Sadie Williams selected as the Maid of Honor. See Page 8 for more information on the game.

