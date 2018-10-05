Nashville singer Lacy Green, a Pilot Mountain native, will be one of the headliners at the inaugural Granite City Rhythm and Brews at Veterans park on Saturday. -

United Fund of Surry will be reaching out to a new platform of people on Saturday when it launches the inaugural Granite City Rhythm and Brews on Saturday in Mount Airy’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Organizers say the event will combine high-quality music performances, quality beer vendors from some of the best breweries in North Carolina and top-of-the-line food trucks with multiple interactive experiences provided by sponsors.

“Our vision for this festival is to showcase exceptional talent, while also increasing awareness and support for the United Fund of Surry and their 26 member agencies,” said Merry Craig Boaz, United Fund executive director.

Boaz added that by bringing all three things together — food trucks, craft brew and music — the organization would be able to reach a new age group.

“This is something we’ve not offered before,” she said, adding that 60 percent of ticket pre-sales had come from out-of-towners. “We’re bringing them into town.”

In 2017, United Fund of Surry supported programs with 26 member agencies which reached 31,000 people in Surry County and Southwest Virginia.

“Our mission is to raise funds so our agencies can take care of our neighbors,” she said. “‘Better together’ is our mission statement this year.”

Granite City Rhythm and Brews VIP tickets are already sold out, but general admission tickets are still available. If purchased online at www.GCRhythmAndBrews.com through Friday, general admission tickets are $25 for ages 16 and up. They will be $30 at the door.

“We want to encourage families to attend,” said Boaz, citing a special Kidzone with facepainting and other kid-friendly activities. Ages 15 and younger will be admitted free of charge.

Hours for the festival have morphed slightly as the schedule of participating bands have altered. The festival begins at noon and goes until 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Music

Musicians scheduled to perform are: John Moreland, Time Sawyer, Lacy Green and The Wonderful Nobodies, Damon Atkins and Rylie Bourne, Luke Mears and Chatham Rabbits.

Brews

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing, Foothills Brewing, White Elephant Beer Company, Skull Camp Brewing, Angry Troll Brewing and Old North Sate will be providing the craft beer.

Food

Spice Delight, Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, Zekos 2 Go, Say Cheese Food Truck and Glazed and Infused Catering are the scheduled food vendors.

Sponsors

Presenting sponsors are Alliance Insurance and The Loaded Goat. Event T-shirts are by Fish Hippie.

Nashville singer Lacy Green, a Pilot Mountain native, will be one of the headliners at the inaugural Granite City Rhythm and Brews at Veterans park on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Lacy-Green-color.jpg Nashville singer Lacy Green, a Pilot Mountain native, will be one of the headliners at the inaugural Granite City Rhythm and Brews at Veterans park on Saturday.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

