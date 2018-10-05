State awards $750K to Children’s Center

Submitted photo From left, state Rep. Sarah Stevens, left, state Sen. Deanna Ballard and state Rep. Kyle Hall spearheaded an effort to secure $750,00 for the Children’s Center of Surry. - Bill Colvard | The News Kathy Chilton, research assistant to Rep. Sarah Stevens, left, accepts a token of appreciation from Children’s Center board chair, Bruce Widdowson at Cross Creek Country Club on Tuesday. -

Local youths have received a helping hand from the state in the form of a $750,000 appropriation to the Children’s Center of Surry.

Funds will be used to support the Center’s mission to prevent maltreatment of children and provide intervention services to children and families in Northwest North Carolina.

State Reps. Sarah Stevens and Kyle Hall along with state Sen. Deanna Ballard spearheaded the effort to make the allocation to the Children’s Center of Surry.

Stevens and Ballard were scheduled to be honored for their service to the Children’s Center during the Mount Airy Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday, but a special legislative session to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence prevented them from attending.

The Children’s Center of Surry offers a wide range of programs that support the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse. In addition, the Children’s Center provides services for neglected and at-risk youth. The Center operates two residential facilities: one in Dobson and another in Yadkin County.

After a program outlining in detail the Children’s Center’s work by executive director Robin Testerman and board members Nancy Dixon and Bucky Holcomb, board chair Bruce Widdowson presented a plaque of recognition to an emissary from Rep. Stevens’ office, research assistant Kathy Chilton.

“I cannot thank Rep. Stevens, Rep. Hall and Sen. Ballard enough for standing up for children and families in Northwest North Carolina by being so incredibly instrumental in making the allocation possible,” Widdowson said. “On behalf of the many children and families served by the Children’s Center, we are forever grateful to our elected officials.”

“The funds from the state of North Carolina will be used to help position the Children’s Center to better serve local families,” he said. “With the support of elected officials and our entire local community, we look toward to a bright future for the Children’s Center and those we serve.”

“Unfortunately, the need for services provide by the Children’s Center continues to grow every day. Although the appropriation from the state of North Carolina greatly helps the Children’s Center, we cannot stop here. Additional funding is greatly needed, and much more work lies ahead for our organization.”

Since 1998, the Children’s Center has served children and families in Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. Beginning by serving a group of 40 people, the Children’s Center today provides services to more than 925 children and families in Northwest North Carolina. Since its inception, the Children’s Center has served more than 8,950 individuals.

For more information about the Children’s Center of Surry, please visit, surrychildren.com.

