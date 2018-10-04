Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man was arrested Monday on theft and other charges that had been filed by Dobson authorities last spring, according to city police department reports.

In addition to two counts of larceny, Randall Lee Blaylock, 35, of 141 Poplar St., is accused of possession of stolen property and damage to personal property, with all the charges issued on April 15 in Dobson with no other details listed.

Blaylock was held in the Surry County Jail under a $750 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 19.

• Donald Gray Wright, 67, of 179 Casey’s Crossing Trail in Lowgap, is facing a series of charges stemming from a traffic stop of a 2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider motorcycle Sunday night on West Pine Street at Beasley Street.

This includes driving while impaired, driving left of center, speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone, operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement on his operator’s license and possession of marijuana. Wright is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 28.

• Joseph Bryan Shaffer Jr., 26, of 122 Dogwood Lane, Elkin, was arrested on Sept. 27 on warrants for charges of defrauding a drug/alcohol test and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (suboxone). Shaffer was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond and is slated to be in District Court next Wednesday.

• Allen Dayton Worrell, 56, of 632 Sunset Drive, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Sept. 24. Both violations are felonies, for which Worrell was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is Nov. 19.