Festival to benefit backpack program

A second-annual Harvest Festival will be one of several events vying for the attention of local folks and tourists alike on Saturday.

The festival is held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miss Angel’s Farm on Heart Lane (in the Oak Grove community just west of I-77); it is a benefit to raise funds for Surry County Schools backpack program, with $1 of every ticket sold going to food supplies.

“They’re in trouble again, so we’re going to help them out,” said Angela Shur, AKA Miss Angel, on Thursday, of the county school system’s need for aid. The backpack program sends children identified to be at risk of hunger home with a backpack of food on Friday afternoon. For some children, the stash of kid-friendly, easily prepared food is all they have to eat over the weekend.

“It will be a day of old-fashioned fun for the whole family,” said Shur, reciting a litany of activities that will be included with admission: hay rides, barrel train rides, a 21-foot slide, two bounce houses, face painting, kid’s barn playhouse with sand pit, apple sling shot, duck race and a pumpkin decorating table.

Will Jones will be playing music between noon and 3 p.m., and also other local musicians playing their favorite tunes at other times.

New for this year’s festival, the farm’s three-acre corn maze has been seeded with 500 replica arrowheads. Shur challenges attendees to find them.

Available for purchase with be six varieties of pumpkins on eight acres, including new for this year, blue Hubbard pumpkins.

“Better get here early for those,” advised Shur. “I think they’ll go quickly.”

But not too early, she adds, noting that the gates will open at 9 a.m. At a peach festival at the farm earlier this year, 1,500 people came out to support Shepherd’s House, and some of them got there quite early.

“We’re not doing that this time.”

Pre-picked pumpkins and apples will also be available for sale, as well as decorated corn stalks. Prudence McCabe Chocolates will utilize the farm’s apples to make gourmet chocolate apples.

Fresh baked goods, apple cider, hot chocolate, soft drinks, plenty of cold water, candy apples, ice pops, homemade ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled corn, and wood-burning oven-fired pizza prepared anyway you like will also be available for purchase.

Billingsway Farms will be doing pony rides, and for the 21-and-over set, a wine bar stocked with local wines from Slightly Askew and nearby Round Peak Vineyards will be part of the fun.

Admission is $8 per person; children two and under are free. Admission for seniors 55 and over with ID or military personnel with ID is $5 per person. A special family rate for two adults with a child is $20.

Miss Angel’s Farm is located at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), Mount Airy. Additional parking is available on Oak Grove Church Road and in the parking lot of Oak Grove Church. Festival hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The farm is less than six miles from the historic Edwards-Franklin House that is holding its annual Sonker Fest from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, for those who might want to make two stops on a trip to the west side of I-77.

