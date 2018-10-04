Traffic stop leads to drug busts

Govea - Davis - Clark -

DOBSON — Detectives watching for drug activity in the Flat Rock community made a traffic stop that turned into a search warrant and three drug-related arrests earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Narcotics Division of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction stop on Slate Road. Detectives searched the vehicle and located a small amount of heroin, methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills (also known under brand name Vicodin).

The driver, Tania Guadalupe Govea, 21, of 118 Canton Lane, Mount Airy, and her passenger, Israel Jacob Davis, 20, of 285 Brown Road, Mount Airy, were both arrested.

Govea was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of meth, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; she also was charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $140,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Davis also was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of meth, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of a Schedule II drug, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was given a $25,000 secured bond with an Oct. 31 court date.

Govea received the higher bond as she has been a frequent feature in arrest reports over the past year.

Last month Govea was charged with failure to return rental property. On July 31 she was arrested on drug charges after a similar traffic stop in Flat Rock. She was charged with one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

At that time, authorities also had charges awaiting trial for: possession with intent to sell or delivery marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of meth, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of stolen goods, and child abuse. She faces most of these charges in an Oct. 10 court appearance.

Then next month in Alleghany County, she has a Nov. 13 date to face charges of felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, felony possession of meth, felony probation violations and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Connected case

Information obtained from the Govea traffic stop led narcotics detectives to develop probable cause for a search warrant at 266 New Crosswinds Drive, off McBride Road, north of Flat Rock.

This is the same address where the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the pre-dawn hours on May 5. On that date, officers arrested Christopher Lamar Williams, 30, and Corey Devon Johnson, 32.

On this occasion, the sheriff’s office (in cooperation with the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations) executed another search warrant on Wednesday.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs stated that his detectives located 11 grams of heroin with a street value of $2,200 along with various drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested the resident, Michael Isaac Clark, 23.

Clark was charged with one count of felony trafficking heroin and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis was also served an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a Schedule II drug. Davis was give a $75,000 secured bond and scheduled for court Oct. 29 and 31.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

