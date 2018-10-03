Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Irby Payne Jr., of Irby Lane, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Sept. 21. He said between Sept. 19-21 someone broke into his barn and stole items. He listed a broken lock and clasp on the damage report and listed three items as stolen: a mower ($200 value), garden cart ($50) and two old suits ($35).

• David Ray, of Ivy Green Lane, Lowgap, reported damage to his SUV on Sept. 21. He said around 11:40 a.m. he discovered that the back window had been broken out of his 2001 Ford Escape, doing $300 in damage.

• Charles Atkins, of Chadwick Lane, Mount Airy, reported theft on Sept. 20. He said between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day, someone entered his residence and stole $1,250 in cash, an SD memory card, house key and a prescription bottle of anti-inflammatory pills.

• Matthew Newman, of Gray Lane, Mount Airy, reported theft on Sept. 22. He said between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. someone took property he had under a shed behind the residence. Listed as taken were a custom chopper motorcycle ($6,500), Briggs & Stratton generator ($450) and a Troybilt trimmer ($100).

• The sheriff’s office stated that it had recovered a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen. On Sept. 26 on Caves Mill Road in Dobson, the authorities discovered a 1999 Chevy work van that had been reported stolen by Christopher Bureay, of Norwalk, Connecticut. The report states that the case has been “cleared by arrest by another agency.”

• Linda Sechrist, of Peewee Lane, Pilot Mountain, reported a fire that destroyed an SUV on Sept. 26. She and Karen Jessup said that between 10 p.m. the night before and a little after midnight that day, a fire caused damage to the carport ($400) and destroyed the 2006 Hummer ($40,000).