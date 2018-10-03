Mount Airy Police Reports

• A “suspicious person” investigation in the Greenhill Road area has led to an East Bend man being jailed without bond on a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Timothy Michael Hayes, 40, of 4608-A, Siloam Road, was encountered Sunday by officers on Greenhill Road near Lakemont Trail, who discovered outstanding warrants for his arrest.

This included the interfering with an electronic monitoring device violation, which had been issued on Sept. 27 by authorities in Yadkin County. Hayes is scheduled to appear in court there on Oct. 22. He also has an Oct. 17 date in Yadkin for several traffic violations including driving while license revoked.

• Also Sunday, Anthony Harold Jones, 40, of 126 Central Drive, was served with criminal summonses for charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, with no details listed. Jones, who was encountered at a Rockford Street location, is slated for a Nov. 1 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Donald Calvin Gregg, 58, of 215 Hamburg St., was charged Saturday with discharging a gun in violation of a city ordinance. Gregg is to be in District Court on Nov. 8.

• Christy Leighann Jessup, 31, of 157 Edward Drive, was charged Saturday with littering and possession of an open container of alcohol on city property after an incident on the Emily B. Taylor Greenway near Bluemont Road. Jessup was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at that location, where she allegedly was observed with the open container and threw it into nearby Lovills Creek. Jessup’s court date is Nov. 29. She has been banned from city property.

• Nathan Kyle Alderman, 23, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired after a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 52 at Rockford Street on Sept. 21. Alderman is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.

• A break-in was discovered on Sept. 20 at the residence of Hazel York on Korner Street, where property valued at $595 was stolen from the home and an outbuilding. Included were a pearl necklace, a Briggs & Stratton 22-inch rotary lawn mower, a 20-foot ladder, a pressure washer, a wooden jewelry box, a gold-colored class ring with a pink stone and a gas can.

In addition to Hazel York, Judy Kay York of Lambsburg, Virginia, is listed as a victim of the crime.

• Stacy Renee Bragg, 34, of 1210 Gravitte Road, Pilot Mountain, was charged with larceny on Sept. 20 at Walmart, where she allegedly stole jewelry, clothes and DVDs with a total value of $361. The case is set for the Nov. 7 session of Surry District Court.