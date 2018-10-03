Sheriff makes Dobson crack bust

Jones -

DOBSON — A habitual felon is back behind bars after a drug raid here over the weekend.

Anthony Hosea Jones, 37, of 418 Reely Cook Road, who has spent half his adult life behind bars, was caught with crack, grass, cash and a firearm in the raid on Friday.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs once again referred to this arrest as being the result of a cooperative investigation between his investigators and members of the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Such team-ups have resulted in multiple arrests over the past year and a half since Combs took over office from his friend and predecessor, Graham Atkinson.

This time the investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed on Reely Cook Road, off Zephyr Road on the west side of I-77.

“Detectives seized small amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana, a handgun, over $1,900 in US currency and various items of drug paraphernalia,” said Combs.

Jones received a $75,000 secured bond and a Nov. 28 court appearance after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

• One count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling

• One count of simple possession Schedule IV Controlled Substance

• One count each of misdemeanor possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

Jones has a criminal record dating back to his teen years. He was 17 when he was arrested and later convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, serving four months in prison, according to state records.

Two years later in 2000 he was convicted of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance as well as possession of a Schedule VI drug. He served in prison eight months.

In 2004 he was convicted of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug and earned more than seven months in jail.

In 2005 he was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug, resisting an officer and assault on an officer. He received a suspended sentence, but that was later activated in January 2007 when he was convicted of three more felony drug charges as well as multiple counts of driving while license revoked. He served a combined 10 months for all the offenses.

In 2009 he earned the status of habitual felon after he was convicted of two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and two counts of maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle. This carried a much stiffer penalty, and he served eight years in prison, getting out in August 2017.

