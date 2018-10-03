East Surry cadets fair well at drill meet

Submitted photo The East Surry JROTC Drill Team show off their trophies after a competition at Elkin High School recently. -

ELKIN — During the early hours of September 22, the East Surry JROTC Drill Team traveled to Elkin High School to compete in a biannual drill meet against top teams from throughout the region.

The meet was divided into upper cadet and lower cadet competitions, with lower cadet teams typically made up of freshmen and sophomores while the upper cadet teams were composed of upperclassmen.

Cadets were graded on a list of predetermined criteria, including military bearing, uniform appearance and the efficiency with which each drill was conducted.

The East Surry team was under the command of Cadet Capt. Jackson Allen.

According to JROTC Public Affairs Officer Cadet Capt. Makayla Marquis, “Cadet Capt. Allen worked hard to make his team a winning team.”

The lower cadet team claimed an overall first in Leadership Education Training (LET) competition. The team, under the command of Cadet Wyatt Hart, placed first in LET 1 Color Guard. Under the command of Cadet Joshua Pack, the team won second place in squad without arms (rifles).

Lower cadets, under the command of Cadet Nicholas Montgomery, won second place in squad with arms. Montgomery and Pack also claimed first place in the duet competition.

The East Surry upper cadets posted an also noteworthy second place overall finish in their Leadership Education Training. Upper cadets under the command of Cadet Nick Lawson won second place in Color Guard.

Cadets Erik Barron and Nick Lawson claimed top honors in the upper duet drill. All cadets joined to take third place in the Platoon with Arms competition.

Afterwards, 1st Sgt. Ronald Montgomery commended his cadets. “The team,” he said, “conducted themselves in a manner that brought great credit upon the team, the Corps and East Surry High School.”

The East Surry JROTC Drill Team show off their trophies after a competition at Elkin High School recently.