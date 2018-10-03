Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The following reports were filed by the Pilot Mountain Police Department in recent weeks:

• A citation was issued to Alyssa Alexandra Simone Martin, Mount Airy, on Sept. 28, charging her with operating a motor vehicle with expired registration plate and inspection.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Sept. 28 reports a one-vehicle collision involving Althea Marie Crook, Greensboro, driving a 2000 Chevrolet.

• Additionally, a citation was issued Sept. 28 to Althea Marie Crook, now listing her address as Lawsonville, charging her with operating a motor vehicle while failing to be accompanied by a licensed driver seated beside the permit holder.

• A citation was issued to Michelle Celeste Gravley, Pilot Mountain, on Sept. 29, charging her with operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration plate.

• An incident/investigation report dated Sept. 29 reports a domestic dispute by having a verbal argument.

• A citation was issued to Gerardo Rodriguez Gallegos, Mount Airy, on Sept. 30, charging him with operating a motor vehicle at a speed of 55 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

• A citation was issued to Angela Dawn Vernon, Pilot Mountain, on Sept. 30, charging her with operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Oct. 2 reports a collision between Rebecca Woodall Carson, driving a vehicle owned by Surry Board of Education, and a car with an unknown driver owned by Gregory Kent Pyrtle, Pilot Mountain.