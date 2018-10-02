East Surry JROTC cadets go spelunking

Submitted photo Cadets have fun getting dirty during their recent trip to Sweetwater, Tennessee, for a day of spelunking. -

The East Surry JROTC cadets recently traveled to Sweetwater, Tennessee, for the school’s biannual trip.

This year’s trip was all about spelunking: the exploration of caves.

Cadets arrived at the Sweetwater cave on Sept. 7 to begin their exciting expedition. The cadets learned about the history of the cave in which they were about to crawl, and then they began exploring.

They were shown multiple paths open to explorers, with many of the cadets trying each path.

Cadets then went to their designated rest area where they removed the abundance of dirt and mud accumulated while exploring the cave. Afterwards, cadets along with the chaperones 1st Sgt. Ronald Montgomery and Mark Marion spent the night in the cave.

Everyone rose early the next morning for the trip back to East Surry.

“This was a new trip to all the cadets this year,” Montgomery noted.

“All the cadets who went on this trip had an amazing experience that not many people get. The trip cost was offset by the Surry County Educational Foundation. This was a huge help to the JROTC program, and all the cadets are grateful for the contribution that they made towards this trip.”

Cadets have fun getting dirty during their recent trip to Sweetwater, Tennessee, for a day of spelunking.