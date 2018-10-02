Shoals school holds first Book Fair of 2018-19

Submitted photos Students Channing Hastings, left, and Sadie Haynes check out the displays at Shoal’s book fair. - Submitted photos Teacher assistant Amelia Fulton checks out a book with student Silas Dawson. - Submitted photos Atticus Hawks finds a book about “Star Wars.” - Submitted photos Margaret Youngblood watches her kids shop, Annamarie and Michael Youngblood. - - Submitted photos Adam Padgett and mom Amanda pick over the books. - - Submitted photos Volunteering at the checkout counter are Valerie Bruner, left, and Maria Scott. - -

SHOALS — The first Book Fair of the year was a huge success at Shoals Elementary School.

Students and parents were excited to come in and shop for their favorite books, according to school officials.

This year students and parents had the opportunity to give back to those in need by purchasing a book and donating it to a school system affected by Hurricane Florence in Pender County. Many of those children’s books were destroyed during the storm and flooding.

The school gave a warm thanks to all of the volunteers who came out to help each day.

Jeana Cox, media coordinator at Shoals Elementary, works hard to make sure the Book Fair is fun and exciting for the students each time.

