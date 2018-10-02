Mount Airy Police Reports

• Two vehicles have been stolen in recent days in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports.

One of the incidents occurred Friday at Henson’s Auto Parts and Supply on West Pine Street, where a gray 2007 Ford Ranger pickup owned by the business was taken. The truck, bearing license plate number EKV3835, was unsecured at the time. It is valued at $5,000.

Another vehicle, a blue Chevrolet pickup for which the make, model year and plate number were not listed, was discovered stolen Thursday from Mount Airy Tire and Automotive on Carter Street. That truck, valued at $5,000, is owned by Richard Dean Marshall of Charming View Lane in Ararat.

• A break-in of a vehicle occurred Saturday at a home on Franklin Street, where the 2010 Dodge Avenger was entered through a window. This led to the theft of an unspecified sum of money, with the victims of the crime identified as Helen Rose Eleanor Smith and Curtis Damon McRae Coleman of Mitchell Street.

• A Navien hot water heater valued at $2,000 was discovered stolen from the new Rivers Edge Express Car Wash on Kodiak Lane on Sept. 24. The heater was removed after its lines were cut with a saw.

• Mayberry Country, a downtown business, was the site of a vandalism discovered on Sept. 24. The words “drip gang” were spray-painted on the rear wall of the business, with the damage put at $500. The J.G. Coram construction company on Caudle Drive is listed as the victim of the crime.

• Lowe’s Home Center was the scene of a theft discovered on Sept. 24, which involved two Husqvarna 28cc gas-powered leaf blowers being stolen from the store front by an unknown party who pushed the blowers out of the business. The loss totaled $300.