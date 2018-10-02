Starmount coach charged with sex crimes

BOONVILLE — A volunteer wrestling coach at Starmount High School is facing multiple sex crimes involving a student.

Russell Paul O’Donnell, 54, of Fall Creek Church Road in Jonesville, was charged with five felony counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, one felony count of sexual activity with a student, and one felony count of crimes against nature, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it received notice on Sept. 27 regarding inappropriate contact between a volunteer wrestling coach and a student at Starmount High School. After an investigation was conducted, it was determined that sexual contact had occurred between November and May.

According to published reports, Chris Lyon, the executive director of human resources for Yadkin County Schools, has stated that the offenses did not occur on school grounds.

O’Donnell, who volunteered with the Rams’ wrestling team from 2014-17, also was reportedly an announcer for the girls’ soccer games.

He was arrested on Monday and placed under a $500,000 secured bond and was on the court docket to have had a first appearance in court Tuesday.

O’Donnell https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Russell-Paul-Odonnell_formatted-1.jpg O’Donnell