Mustangs invade Mayberry park

Bill Colvard | The News Alan Newell of Greensboro gives a final polish to his prize-winning 2008 Shelby GT 500 before the judging commenced. - Bill Colvard | The News Fords in general and Mustangs in particular rolled into Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday. - Bill Colvard | The News This engine view is very meta, complete with a model of the car in which the engine is located. - Bill Colvard | The News Row after row of Mustangs and Fords greeted visitors to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday. - - Bill Colvard | The News Despite the words, “No, this is not my husband’s truck” printed across the rear window of Millie Hiatt’s ‘78 Ford Bronco, Hiatt says the question she is most often asked about her prize-winning truck is if it is her husband’s truck. - -

Ponies of the Piedmont hitched their horses to the Mayberry phenomenon on Saturday to sponsor a car show that raised $3,000 for Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Ponies of the Piedmont is the local chapter of Mustang Club of America, according to spokesperson Greyson Inscore. The group is registered as a Mount Airy club but also holds meetings in Winston-Salem.

They scheduled their first “Mustangs in Mayberry and All Ford Show” for Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park to coincide with Mayberry Days and its influx of tourists into Mount Airy. They already host cruises on the parkway twice a year.

Inscore said the tactic worked as a great many of the people attending the show were from out of town. The only downside was the lack of available hotel rooms, as local hotels were already sold out for the Mayberry event, and some car show participants ended up sleeping in their trailers.

“People are here from Kentucky, Galax, Virginia, Cabarrus, West Virginia, Kill Devil Hills,” Inscore said as he reeled off names of places from where participants had traveled.

“You never know what to expect the first time you try something,” he said, adding that only five pre-registrations had been received prior to the show. “But when we got here to set up this morning, there were already three cars waiting.”

By 11 a.m. with plenty of cars already lined up in the park and more still arriving, Inscore said the sky was the limit on how much money could be raised for Mountain Valley Hospice. When all was said and done, Inscore said about $3,000 had been raised for the organization.

“So far, I’m pleased,” he said. “I’m hoping for more next year.”

Inscore said he was grateful for the many businesses and individuals who had come forward to help with sponsorship, particularly Scenic Ford which paid for use of Veterans Park.

Saturday’s show attracted primarily Mustangs, with cars present from every facet of the vehicle’s existence, from the very first 1964-1/2 models to the present day. In addition, Fords going back to the very first ones in 1903 were eligible to be shown.

Tim Sumner, one of the judges for Saturday’s show, said he got into judging five or six years ago so he could look at other cars.

“I look for ideas on what would look good for my car,” he said.

Alan Newell, giving his 2008 Shelby GT 500 a last minute going over before judging began, said the Mustang Club to which he belongs (the Greensboro Gate City Triad Club) brought up eight cars.

“Ponies of the Piedmont supports our events, and we like to return the favor.”

Newell’s current Mustang is the second one he has owned. He bought it in Oct. 2009. It’s a 2008 model, but the dealer still had three ’08s on the lot when he found it.

“This one screamed out at me,” said Newell. “You might say I was bit by a horsefly.”

Winning Cars

Best in Show — Debra Williams — 1966 Mustang Fastback

Jackson Choice — Daniel Lawson — 1964 -1/2 Mustang

Class A (1964-1/2 – 1966) — Jim Voles — 1966 Mustang Fastback

Class B (1967-1968) — Bill Holloway — 1968 Mustang Coupe

Class C (1069-1970) — Larry Gettis — 1970 Mustang Mach 1

Class D (1971-1973) — Jackie Sherrill — 1972 Mustang Mach 1

Class F (1979-1986) — Eric Woodruff — 1981 Mustang

Class G (1987-1993) — Oscar Jarrell — 1993 Mustang Coupe

Class H (1994-1998) — Chris Row — 1994 Mustang Cobra

Class I (1999-2004) — Jason Collins — 2000 Mustang

Class J (2005-2009) — Thomas Armsfield — 2005 Mustang GT

Class K (2010-2014) — James Clark, Jr. — 2013 Mustang

Class L (2015-Present) — Jeff Whitlock — 2016 Mustang GT/CS

Class M (Modified Mustang) — Shannon Nichols — 1966 Mustang

Class P (Cobra-Shelby 2005-2014) — Alan Newell — 2008 Mustang GT500

Class T (Cars 1900-1959) — Randy Bibley — 1934 Ford 3-window Coupe

Class U (Cars 1960-1979) — Gale Dobson — 1969 Mercury Cougar

Class W (Cars Modified) — Scott McCoy — 1966 Ford Galaxie

Class Y (Trucks 1973-Present) — Millie Hiatt — 1978 Bronco

Class Z (Patrol Cars) — Kim Stewart — 1968 Ford Galaxie Police Car

