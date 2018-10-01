Submitted photo Sherry Berman will instruct a new Digital Storytelling Class Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at the Elkin Center, Room 103. -

A Digital Storytelling class offered by Surry Community College will instruct students on how to capture memories by only using a smartphone.

Digital Storytelling will be offered at the Elkin Center, Room 103 from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Students will learn various ways to capture images, videos and sound. The art of asking questions the best way will also be taught, so students can gather more memories to include in the story. They will then learn how to transform the treasured masterpiece into a digital format.

Instructor Sherry Berman has embedded digital storytelling into her AP U.S. History class for 20 years. Berman has a passion for history and the preservation of historic people and events.

“I love to hear and see how the sharing of family stories impacts people,” Berman said. “It is heartwarming to hear of the stories and events that are shared, sometimes for the first time between generations. Preservation of these stories captures valuable accounts of history that may have been lost forever.”

Whoever is the antique keeper or the sentimental one in the family, will not want to miss this class. All stories will be preserved with copies given to each student and also archived in various historical venues. This is a great opportunity to connect with a special family member or a person of interest in the community and create an heirloom to be cherished for years to come.

The cost is $40, and advance registration and payment are required. To register online or to print off the registration form, visit www.surry.edu/personal-enrichment, and to stay informed of classes like this, follow @personalenrichment on Facebook. Call Sonnie Hardy at 336-386-3229 for more information.