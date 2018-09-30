Manufacturing Week celebrated

In celebration of Manufacturing Week, the Surry County Economic Development Partnership will offer multiple events in conjunction with local schools and manufacturers during the first week of October.

The coordinated activities during Manufacturing Week include tours of local industries, education fairs and a Manufacturing Day community event on the main campus of Surry Community College on Friday.

Approximately ten companies will open their doors to elected officials, community leaders and the public as part of an effort to change people’s perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide.

Middle school, high school, and college students will have the opportunity to tour Computer- Integrated Machining, Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechatronics Engineering Technology, and Welding departments at Surry Community College, as well as engage with local companies for Job Connection on site during Manufacturing Day, Oct. 5.

“Manufacturing is alive and well in Surry County, and our local economy is positively impacted directly by the manufacturing community,” the economic development partnership said in a statement. “There are over 4,377 people employed in manufacturing positions in Surry County, making up 14.7 percent of our total labor force. The average weekly wage for those employed in manufacturing is $768.15 in Surry County.

“Surry County has a rich tradition of manufacturing quality products and is home to the men and woman who make these products every day. We are proud of our history, variety of advancing products and a dedicated labor force to make this possible each day.”

For more information contact the Surry County Economic Development Partnership at 336-401-9900 or visit its website at www.surryedp.com or www.facebook.com/Surry-County-Economic-Development-Partnership