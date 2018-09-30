SCC holding tech open house

Submitted photo Among the SCC instructors expected to be at an open house are, from left, Leslie Faistl, accounting; Frank Cugliari, business technologies; Mitzi Poore, medical office administration and office administration; Ward Hooker, economics; Dr. Dawn Worley, accounting, business administration and management information systems; Selina Dougherty, paralegal; Amy Bledsoe, business technologies; Tara Best, accounting; and Shelia Martin, business technologies. -

DOBSON — The Business Technologies Department at Surry Community College will be holding an Open House on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the V-Building on the Surry Community College campus in Dobson.

There will also be a Facebook Live connection from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. where individuals can meet instructors and ask questions from the main college Facebook account @surrycommunitycollege.

Prospective students are invited to learn more about the department’s programs: Accounting, business administration, medical office administration, and office administration, all of which can be completed online or in seated classes. Other programs include paralegal, management information systems, and trucking operations management that can be completed in seated classes.

Among the SCC instructors expected to attend are Leslie Faistl, accounting instructor; Frank Cugliari, business technologies instructor; Mitzi Poore, lead instructor for medical office administration and office administration; Ward Hooker, economics instructor; Dr. Dawn Worley, lead instructor for accounting, business administration and management information systems; Selina Dougherty, lead instructor for paralegal; Amy Bledsoe, business technologies instructor; Tara Best, accounting instructor; and Shelia Martin, division chair for business technologies.

Event participants will be entered into a drawing for a $250 scholarship provided by the Surry Community College Foundation. Children may attend, and refreshments will be offered.

For additional information, contact Mitzi Poore at poorem@surry.edu or (336)386-3293.

