Variety of courses taught at SCC

DOBSON — From motorcycle safety to knitting, Surry Community College will be offering a variety of course this autumn. Here’s a list of some that will be starting soon.

Motorcycle Safety Program Basic Rider Oct. 5-7 and again Oct. 26-28. The 22-hour training course teaches the skills necessary to operate a motorcycle in traffic. It consists of both classroom and driving range activities. Motorcycles are provided for the course. Each site has a limited supply of helmets in various sizes; if possible, students should bring their own helmet to the riding portion of the course.

The class will meet on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Driving Range at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Advance registration and payment of $167 are required. Seats are limited. Call 336-386-3240 or 336-386-3398 for more information, or go to surry.edu/motorcycle for more information.

Beginner knitting will be offered on Mondays, Oct. 1-22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Center for Public Safety, 1220 State Street, Mount Airy. Students will work on simple projects. “This is a great class to create beautiful handmade gifts for the holidays,” the college said.

The cost is $40, and advance registration and payment are required. To register online or to print off the registration form, visit www.surry.edu/personal-enrichment, and to stay informed of classes like this, follow @personalenrichment on Facebook. Call Sonnie Hardy at 336-386-3229 for more information.

Line Dance class will be held each Thursday, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when you can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Advance registration and payment of $35 are required.

Shag Dance lessons will be offered on Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25 from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at The Pilot Center. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, students don’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course. The class is suitable for those of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Advance registration and payment of $35 are required.

For more information, or to register for these classes, call -336-386-3618. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following on Facebook @surrypersonalenrichment.

Bookkeeping for Churches will be taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 9 through Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room V-215 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson. Navigate the use of two programs that are key in bookkeeping and record keeping for churches and other non-profits. Basic principles of using Quickbooks for handling income, expenses and reporting relevant to churches will be covered. Students will also learn the basics of Microsoft Excel for other record keeping purposes. Payment of $125 is required.

iPhone/iPad Fundamentals is being offered each Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 through Nov. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Elkin Center, Room 110, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. The course provides users of Apple’s iPhone and iPad basic knowledge of both devices. Students will not only learn the basics, such as setting up email accounts, messaging, navigation and using controls, but will also be introduced to the newest iOS operation system and learn the basics of working with iCloud.

Smartphones for the Android User is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 9 through Nov. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center. This course will instruct users of Android based smartphones and tablets with skills related to the Android operating system.

Computer Skills for Seniors will be offered in three different locations. Those interested can meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 110 at The Elkin Center; Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center; or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy. This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens. Students will learn computer basics to including internet skills. Daily activities such as using a daily planner, address book and how to watch videos will also be covered.

Microsoft Windows 10 & Office 2016 classes will be offered in five sessions in October. Those interested can meet Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 110 at The Elkin Center; Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center; Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety; or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 218 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The eight-week course will show students how to use Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 10, as well as the productivity programs of MS Office. This course includes an overview of MS Word 2016, MS Excel 2016, and MS PowerPoint 2016. The MS Word portion covers understanding the tools used in MS Word to create impressive letters, memos, and fliers.

Technology Awareness is being held in four locations. Students can attend Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 110 at The Elkin Center; Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center; Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at The Center for Public Safety; or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 218 at The Yadkin Center. This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults. This course will also include an introduction to additional forms of technology including the use of tablets and smartphones for the workplace. Payment of $125 is required. Tuition may be waived for the unemployed and underemployed.

Microsoft Excel 2016 is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room J-107 at Surry Community College. This eight-week course is appropriate for beginning Excel students or those who need to update their Excel skills for today’s job market. Training includes basic spreadsheet building. Payment of $71 is required.

For questions and registration for any of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.