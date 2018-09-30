Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Mayberry Days Chapel, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 9:30 a.m.

Lisemby Family Gospel Concert, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 6:30 p.m., free. The Lisemby Family consists of three generations traveling together and presenting the Gospel by way of uplifting music and singing.

Monday, Oct. 1

Auditions for “Welcome to Virginia,” Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, 6-7:30 p.m. Ages 16 and up; come prepared to sing and read from the script, self-accompaniment on guitar is encouraged.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Auditions for “Welcome to Virginia,” Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, 6-7:30 p.m. Ages 16 and up; come prepared to sing and read from the script, self-accompaniment on guitar is encouraged.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Pumpkin Decorating Workshop, Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 3:30-4:30 p.m., $5. Come join in to decorate the perfect pumpkin! All painting and decorating materials included.

Movies This Week

Christopher Robin (PG), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Sunday, Sept. 30, at 4 and 7 p.m; Monday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him rediscover the joys of life.

RBG (PG), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Friday, Oct, 5, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4 and 7 p.m. Documentary exploring the exceptional life and career of U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has developed a legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

Ongoing Programs

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by artistic directors.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.