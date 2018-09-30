Most Wanted

Yarbrough - Brintle - Nelson -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• James Henry Nelson Jr., age 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony habitual impaired driving;

• Billy Spencer Freeman, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts larceny;

• Dylan Blaize Brintle, 25, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for cyberstalking and assault on female;

• Christy Kay Conley, 36, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule III controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• John Christopher Yarbrough, a white male, 32, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, breaking/entering, injury to personal property and breaking/entering a motor vehicle;

• William Dean Nelson, a white male, 28, wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury;

• Joseph B. Wood, a white male, 43, wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury;

• Jimmy L. Lowe, a white male, 48, wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.