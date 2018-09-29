Mayberry Days parade, ‘as time goes by’

Bill Colvard | The News Just because a clever thief can make a cow wear shoes doesn’t mean a cow likes to wear shoes. - Bill Colvard | The News You know it’s Mayberry Days when the North Surry High School marching band gets caught up with a Fun Girl while marching down Main Street. - Bill Colvard | The News Mallory, left, and Brad, right, Hawks, of Fancy Gap, Virginia, brought their daughters Emmy, age 5, and Rylee, age 7, to the Mayberry Days parade for the first time. - Bill Colvard | The News Barney Fife’s of all varieties graced Saturday’s Mayberry Days parade. Surprisingly, this “old cleaning woman Barney” bore the most striking resemblance to the late Don Knotts. - - Bill Colvard | The News Clint Howard (Leon) greets fan Debonne Boger of Lexington. - - Bill Colvard | The News Keith Thibodeaux (Johnny Paul Jason) made his Mayberry Days parade debut on Saturday. - - Bill Colvard | The News LeRoy McNees, of the band The Country Boys, waves to Mayberry fans. - - Bill Colvard | The News Of course an impromptu band began to play on the street while waiting for the Mayberry Days parade to begin. - - Bill Colvard | The News Mayberry fans wear the official Surry Arts Council’s Mayberry Days 2018 tee shirt: “Whistle if you love Mayberry.” - - Bill Colvard | The News Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts, waves to the crowd. - - Bill Colvard | The News The Queen of Mayberry Days, Betty Lynn (Thelma Lou) waves to her many fans. - - Bill Colvard | The News Ellen Brown, Mayberry’s manicurist, is played by Donna Hiatt in Saturday’s performance. - - Bill Colvard | The News Not everyone remembers that Gomer Pyle first came under the watchful eye of Sgt. Carter on “The Andy Griffith Show.” - - Bill Colvard | The News Who is giving Otis a ride to jail while Barney passes out trading cards to Mayberry kids under the watchful eye of Thelma Lou? - -

When the street is filled with Fun Girls, cows wearing shoes, more Barney Fifes and Otis Campbells than it is possible to count, it must be Mount Airy’s annual Mayberry Days parade.

The Mayberry Days parade has all the usual parade trappings — marching bands and beauty queens and such — but the marching bands provide dance music for marauding Fun Girls and the beauty queens are of a decidedly Mayberry flavor: the Pork Princess, the Pickle Queen and Little Miss Bacon Bits are among the lovely misses in attendance.

The 29th annual parade was punctuated as per usual with special guests who were affiliated with “The Andy Griffith Show” in one way or another, cast and crew or family members of cast and crew, but running amok alongside those featured guests is a sort of street theater in which folks don costumes and assume the identities of both beloved Mayberry personalities and others that are less well-known.

Onlookers delight in recognizing characters from their favorite episodes, waving and cheering at them. The characters respond by coming over and chatting with onlookers, including them in their Mayberry shenanigans, and in a post-modern twist, including them in selfies.

Mallory and Brad Hawks drove down from Fancy Gap, Virginia, to take in the parade for the first time, encouraged by their young daughters: Rylee, who is 7 years old and Emmy, who is 5.

The whole family enjoys watching “The Andy Griffith Show,” said dad Brad Hawks. “I’ve been a fan all my life, and we got them into it when they were very young.”

Rylee has been watching since she was 3. She said her favorite character is “Andy.”

Her little sister Emmy, prefers Barney.

“We like to watch the black and white ones because Barney is in those,” said the girls’ father, who agrees that the show’s going to color the same year Don Knotts left the cast gives a quick clue as to what is what.

Thomas and Etta Linder drove up from Lake Wylie, South Carolina, for the parade as they have done several times. They watch about every time the show is on television and enjoy coming to the parade to see the people dressed like Barney and Thelma Lou.

There was no shortage of Barney and Thelma Lou lookalikes present, along with Mount Airy resident Betty Lynn, the real-life Thelma Lou. As the parade passed by, time became fluid with actors from the beloved show waving from the backs of convertibles or trucks and other folks transformed into those same actor’s younger Mayberry-esque selves cavorting with onlookers.

Maggie Peterson-Mancuso, who played Charleen Darling in the series, waved at fans as she took a star turn, perched sedately on the back of a red convertible, while a little ways back, a young woman dressed in backwoods farm clothing stood on the back of a truck with a group of musicians billed as “The Darlins: Briscoe, Charleen and The Boys,” from where the young lady who looked exactly like Maggie Peterson circa 1962, belted out a stirring rendition of “Salty Dog.”

Time turned back on itself.

