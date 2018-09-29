Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Surry-Yadkin EMC reported three crimes between Sept. 19-21. On Sept. 19, the power company reported that someone stole an electric meter from a residence on Spruce Lane, Mount Airy some time between 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12. The meter was valued at $213.57.

On Sept. 21, Surry-Yadkin reported another meter was stolen between Sept. 12-13 on McMickle School Road in Dobson. It also reported tampering with a meter box at a residence on Grey Ghost Lane, Mount Airy.

• TNT Carports reported crimes Sept. 19 at a rental/commercial storage facility on Lynnhaven Road (off Old U.S. 601, near the intersection with U.S. 601). Vicente Reyes and Saydiel Reyes, employees of the company, reported a break-in of an outbuilding leading to a stolen vehicle and other missing items.

Reported taken were a 2005 Ford Ranger truck, mobile home anchor machine (valued at $1,400), Hobart welder ($1,700), commercial vacuum ($580), commercial pressure washer ($480), car stereo ($300), and battery charger ($280).

• James Dockins, of Galax, Virginia, reported a stolen car on Sept. 22. He said his 2001 Chevy Impala was last known secure in a parking lot at 1656 Park Drive on Sept. 1. That location is for the business Ultimate Towing and Recovery. The car is valued at $1,500.

• Chelsey Bauguess, of Elkin, reported fraud on Sept. 24. Bauguess said that someone used her account information to defraud her of $507 in cash.

• Terri Cockerham, of Bray Ford Road, Dobson, reported a stolen bicycle on Sept. 14. She said her $400 Trek women’s bike was kept in a garage area at the residence when it was taken between 8 p.m. the night before and 11 a.m. that day.

• Darrell Bowman, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in Sept. 24 of a residence on Barker Lane, Mount Airy. Bowman, who lives on Twin Oaks Road, said the property was last known secure on Sept. 14. He reported stolen two speakers valued at $1,000, a guitar worth $800 and $300 in miscellaneous coins.

• Pat Hardy, of Siloam Road, Siloam, reported damage to her mailbox on Sept. 21. She said between noon and 6 p.m. the day before someone struck her metal post, bending it over.

• Three neighbors in White Plains reported property damage to their lawns. Jeffrey Martin, Chris Cooke and Hannah Simmons, all in the 1500 block of Old U.S. 601, reported that someone on a dirt bike drove over their yards between after dark on Sept. 21 and the morning of Sept. 22. Spinning in the grass caused damages reported at $100 for both Martin and Cooke and $25 for Simmons.