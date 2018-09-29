Mount Airy Police Reports

• A break-in was discovered Thursday at Cana/Mount Airy Florist on North Andy Griffith Parkway, according to city police department reports. A front glass door was broken to gain entry, enabling the theft of an undisclosed sum of money. The damage was put at $300.

• David Lee Thomas, 32, of Guiness Lane, was arrested Wednesday at an unidentified business located at 449 N. Andy Griffith Parkway (the address for the Dollar General store across from Mayberry Mall) and charged with larceny and possession of stolen property.

Thomas was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 14.

• Timothy Scott Jenkins reported on Sept. 19 that an LG gray and black cell phone and charger, valued altogether at $420, were stolen from the rooming house where he lives in the 100 block of West Pine Street. The theft occurred while the phone was left to charge in the lobby.

• Tyler Steven Jones, 19, of 1792 Flower Gap Road in Cana, Virginia, was charged at Circle K on Rockford Street with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, a felony, on Sept. 19, with other details not listed. Jones was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense was discovered on Sept. 18 at the residence of Martha Diane Lievsay on West Church Street, where an unknown suspect scammed Lievsay into sending him or her a bar code off a gift card. No loss figure was given.

• Property valued at $240 was discovered stolen on Sept. 18 from a vehicle parked at Walmart, including a pair of Oakley sunglasses, a makeup bag and miscellaneous makeup items. The 2013 Nissan Rogue was entered through a cracked window, with the victim of the crime listed as Courtney Jade Ayers of Sidden Street.