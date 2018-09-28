New twist in murder case

DOBSON — An incident report filed with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office adds a new twist to a murder investigation.

A week ago, Sheriff Jimmy Combs announced that his department had arrested a father and son for the murder of a 59-year-old woman.

Jennifer Carol Bright was listed as living on Lonely Hearts Trail, which is off N.C. 89 near Brintle’s Truck Stop and Scenic Outlet.

Elaine Gibson, who said she was a friend of Bright’s, told The News that she hadn’t heard from her friend since Sept. 15.

Sheriff Combs said officers found Bright’s body in a barn in Lowgap on Sept. 20. The announcement of the murder charges against Jimmie Calvin Anderson, 71, and Jimmie Andrew Anderson, 30, was made on Sept. 22.

Gibson said her friend was out of work after undergoing breast cancer treatment and was living with a man.

The sheriff’s office made no mention of a boyfriend or fiance, but an obituary for Bright said that she was engaged to Larry Sexton of Mount Airy.

The new wrinkle to the case is that Sexton, 69, reported a break-in the day after the murder charges were announced.

According to the incident report, Sexton said he last knew the residence on Lonely Hearts Trail to be secure on Sept. 18 and then he found evidence of a break-in at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The report says the break-in was committed “by removing victim’s door and entering the residence.”

The last-known date of Sept. 18 is two days before Bright’s body was found at the Andersons’ location on Timber Lane, close to Cedar Ridge Elementary School. This may narrow down the timeline of when Bright was last seen by her fiance and when she might have encountered the Andersons.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t shared any details on the investigation, including the cause of death, at this time.