Walmart grant to boost recreation

On the heels of recently receiving a grant from the Walt Disney Co., Mount Airy’s recreation program has been awarded one from another major corporation, this time Walmart.

It involves a $500 grant to the Reeves Community Center Foundation, a support organization for Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, from Walmart Giving. It is a community grant program of the Walmart Foundation that supports activities of non-profit organizations on behalf of the retail chain.

“This is the first time that we have received a grant from Walmart,” said Darren Lewis, city Parks and Recreation director.

“It’s going to assist with fitness equipment for our outdoor classes at Riverside Park,” Lewis added in reference to a family program planned there.

”Mount Airy Parks and Recreation and the Reeves Community Center Foundation can’t wait to offer our Fit Family classes.”

Those classes, free to the public, are designed for the entire family and all abilities, Lewis said.

The funding from Walmart will be used to acquire agility ladders and exercise resistance bands. The latter provides a lightweight means to work muscle groups and build strength in lieu of free weights and specialized machines in a gym.

Meanwhile, the old basketball court at Riverside Park is now being refurbished, using a $30,000 “Meet Me at the Park” grant awarded through Disney and the National Recreation and Parks Association.

It will include new basketball and pickleball courts in addition to multi-use faculties for people of all abilities, including agility stations and space for outdoor exercise classes and kids’ games such as hopscotch.

Lewis said the money from Walmart will fund equipment for other areas of the park.

“It actually will be in multiple places” as needed by Fit Family instructors, he said, including along the Ararat River Greenway.

The city parks and rec program has sought to develop partnerships with businesses and other entities, which Lewis says the latest grant represents.

“Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, Reeves Community Center Foundation and Walmart Giving continue to be a difference maker in our community,” he stated.

“A special thanks to Daniel Fahrnir, manager, for his continued commitment and support of parks, recreation and wellness in our community.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter

