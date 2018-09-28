SCC taps new small business director

Harden -

Surry Community College’s Small Business Center has named Mark Harden as the center’s new director.

Harden brings to the job more than 20 years of experience working with prospective and existing business owners, according to the college. He has worked as a financial advisor, commercial banker, and board member of various economic development organizations.

“His extensive experience includes partnering with business owners regarding business plans, commercial loans, accounting issues, alternative sources of capital, business resources, and many other issues that face small businesses,” the school said in a written statement.

He replaces Dale Badgett, who left the post July 31.

The Small Business Center provides seminars, workshops, resources and counseling to prospective business owners and existing business owners. The Small Business Center has facilities in Mount Airy, Dobson, Pilot Mountain, Dobson, Elkin, and Yadkinville.

Seminars are scheduled for fall on topics such as: How to Write a Business Plan, Marketing Your Business, The Basics of Bookkeeping, Financing Your Small Business and many more. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings, visit www.surry.edu/sbc.

For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call (336) 386-3685. Follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.

