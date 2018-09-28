News launches new obituary platform

An honor bestowed on newspapers for centuries, final words pay tribute to those who have passed. The Mount Airy Media Group’s newspapers are introducing a new format online for obituaries that run in the pages of the newspapers.

“We are honored to share final information concerning loved ones at a difficult time,” Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley said. “We’re pleased to partner with Legacy.com to offer the Next Generation Obituary platform.”

Next Generation Obituary includes a new design and many added features that families, readers and funeral homes have requested and value to better honor, remember and share a legacy. The site continues to include the most-compelling collection of news and content, with the centerpiece being the new obituary and Guest Book format that honors the lives of residents as never before.

“Readers are looking for a more-connected, more-expressive relationship in honoring a loved one who has passed,” Hurley said. “For our readers in this area, Legacy has created a solution that makes that memorial an easier, fluid and more complete experience.”

In addition to all the existing features and benefits that readers expect, all Next Generation Obituaries will provide the following:

• The new design benefits families. The redesigned obituary puts the emphasis on the deceased so that families can honor a loved one’s memory.

• The Guest Book remains online permanently. The Guest Book also has been redesigned and will remain online permanently without the need for additional sponsorships. All Guest Book entries, including photos and videos, are screened by an experienced and specially trained team.

• Easily upload photos and videos to a gallery. Readers can upload photos and videos to remember a loved one, or record a video condolence message to the family.

• Funeral home service information is prominently displayed. Readers can quickly and easily see funeral home and service information, with the option of importing it into their personal calendar.

• An innovative “Listen to Obituary” audio feature is geared to today’s users. Listening to the obituary on the go or at a computer benefits users on all devices – desktop, tablet and mobile.

• Send flowers and/or make a charitable donation. Readers also benefit from links to send flowers directly to the funeral home or donate to the charity of choice in memory of a loved one.

The new format will be available on mtairynews.com the first week of October.