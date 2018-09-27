Mount Airy Police Reports

• An incident this week at Walmart resulted in a Union County woman being jailed under a $10,000 secured bond, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Tamara Lynn Mason, 39, of Waxhaw, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property Monday after allegedly being found with multiple stolen items from the store.

Mason also was revealed to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court on a charge of conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and a probation violation, which were issued earlier this month in Union County. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 25 in Monroe, where she also faces a charge of aiding an underage person in the purchase of alcohol.

• Also Monday, a Virginia license plate, number VLK8392, was discovered stolen from a 2018 Jeep Renegade owned by BB Marie Marshall, an employee of Little Richard’s Barbecue. The tag was taken while the vehicle was parked in the Mayberry Mall lot across the street from the restaurant.

• A theft was discovered on Sept. 20 at Cross Creek Country Club, which involved about 10 feet of copper wire being taken from a locked building.

• A 1960s-era vehicle was stolen on Sept. 19 at the Dollar General store on North Renfro Street. The white four-door 1968 AMC Ambassador bearing tag number D379CV, valued at $4,000, is owned by Jonathan Andrew Pressley of East Independence Boulevard. The car was unsecured at the time.

• Police were told on Sept. 19 that property owned by Tomorrow’s Treasures at Mayberry Mall had been stolen, including 25 vinyl Adora collectibles, a hand truck and three industrial carpet runners.

• A Craftsman 2,200-watt power equipment valued at $649, which was not clearly identified in a police incident report, was discovered stolen on Sept. 17 from Lowe’s Home Center, where it was taken by an unknown party.