Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Laken Renee Hutchens, 23, of Liberty School Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court Sept. 11 on charges of larceny, driving with no insurance and failure to surrender a license plate. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date.

She also has a Nov. 20 court appearance for possession of marijuana and some other driving citations.

On Nov. 30 she faces two counts of violating probation by leaving the county. On Dec. 21 she faces driving while license revoked and some other driving citations.

• Patricia Gail Parsons, 44, of Racing Hollow Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on three counts. She was given a $300 secured bond and an Oct. 18 court date.

• Thomas Matthew Shelton, 34, of NE Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 20 for failure to pay child support/alimony. The court date was not listed.

• Sarah Elizabeth Shew, 23, of N.C. 268, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Sept. 20 for failure to pay child support/alimony, dated March 29 in Stokes County. The court date was not listed.

• Nicole Lekeeya Witte, 23, Summit Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court May 31 on three counts. She was given a $7,500 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date for a charge of larceny and a Dec. 3 date for charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and shoplifting.

• Zackary Michael Bledsoe, 31, of Racing Hollow Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant Sept. 20 for failure to pay court costs/fines, dated July 5. He was given a $1,180 cash bond and an Oct. 10 court date.

• Courtney Renee Bledsoe, 28, of the same address, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court July 5. She also was served with a criminal summons for filing a false police report, dated Aug. 2. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 27 court date.

• Justin Lee Davis, 31, of White Pines Country Club Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant for failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Sept. 12. He was given a $8,479.50 cash bond and a Sept. 26 court date.

• Sarah Elizabeth Lowe, 34, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 22 for failure to appear in court July 25. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Sept. 26 court date.

• Rachel Mae Branch, 33, of N.C. 268, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 23 for failure to appear in court July 25 on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $25,000 secured bond and an Oct. 31 court date.

• Julius Speas Coram, 23, of Wrenn Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a true bill of indictment for the state of North Carolina on Sept. 24, dated Sept. 10. He was given a $20,000 unsecured bond and an Oct. 8 court date.

• David Lee McBride, 48, of Mahone Street, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Sept. 25 for one count of violating a restraining order. The victim is listed as Clyde McBride of the same address. David McBride was given no bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

• Joseph Wayne Sawyers, 57, of W. Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 25 for failure to appear in court Feb. 1. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.

• Jamey Darren Wall, 51, of Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Sept. 26 for felony burning other buildings, felony burning personal property, and misdemeanor possession/concealment of equipment/paraphernalia (XXXXX). He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

