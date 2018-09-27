Blood drive set at SCC

The LEO Club of Surry Community College will host a blood drive on campus in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the SCC Gym (P-building).

The LEO Club members are students studying criminal justice technology and forensic science at the college.

Interested donors can call or text 336-747-3185 or email leoclub@surry.edu to make an appointment, and walk-in donors are welcome. Interested individuals may also schedule an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, entering the tag “Knights” in the “Find a Blood Drive” search function, and selecting the Oct. 3 blood drive at Surry Community College.

The campus is at 630 South Main Street, Dobson, and parking is available behind P-Building and throughout campus.