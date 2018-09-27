Mount Airy Police Reports

• Three people were charged this week with stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Walmart, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Phillip John Butner, 29, of 532 Mount Herman Church Road, and Patricia Arleen Long, 54, of 231 Badgett Ave., are each charged with larceny in the Monday incident, and Chester Arthur Maney II, of High Point, with aiding and abetting larceny.

Maney allegedly placed items into a shopping cart and then drove a vehicle to the front door of the store to await Butner pushing the cart outside, which contained property with a total value of $755. Long is accused of stealing items valued at $309.

All of the merchandise was recovered intact. Butner additionally was charged with possession of stolen property and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, and also was found to be wanted on charges that had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 18: identity theft and financial card fraud, both felonies, and possession of stolen property.

Butner was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 7. The court dates for Long and Maney are Nov. 21 and Nov. 1, respectively. All three were banned from Walmart.

• Luke Marcus McMillian, 35, of 446 Union Cross Road, Dobson, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense at a Woodland Drive location after police encountered him on Sept. 18 during a suspicious-person investigation. The charge had been filed on Sept. 8 through the Surry Sheriff’s Office, with no other details listed. McMillian was held in the county jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 10 District Court appearance.

• Joshua Wayne Sizemore, 33, of 427 City View Drive, was arrested in the area of Independence Boulevard and South Street and charged with injury to personal property on Sept. 18. The complainant in the case is Margaret Donathon, with other details not listed. Sizemore is free on a $500 unsecured bond to appear in court on Oct. 24

• Damage to property was discovered on Sept, 17 at Northern Wellness and Fitness Center on North Pointe Boulevard, where all four Kumho tires on a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup owned by Mitchell Dean Carpenter of Gwynwood Drive were cut. The damage was put at $400.