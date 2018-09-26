Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Randall Ray McGlothlin, 32, of English Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 18 for felony first-degree arson and two counts of burning personal property, dated Aug. 10.

• Christopher Apollo Hatcher, 41, of Carson Road, Pilot Mountain, was served warrants Sept. 18 for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods, dated April 25, 2017, and failure to appear in court, dated January 2017 in Stokes County. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 8 court date in Dobson.

He also faces Oct. 8 charges of reconnecting a utility, three counts of driving while license revoked, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, canceled or revoked plate, two counts of fictitious or altered registration/plate, two counts of no valid registration, no vehicle inspection, and failure to apply for a new title.

He faces charges in Danbury Oct. 16 of possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphenalia, driving left of center, driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered registration/plate, driving with no vehicle inspection, no valid registration and no car insurance.

• Sara Daus, 28, of White Pines Country Club Road, was served a criminal summons Sept. 18 for failure to pay child support, dated July 25. She was given a court date the next day.

• Michael Leon Hopkins, 37, of W. U.S. 52 Bypass, Pilot Mountain, was served warrants Sept. 18 for felony larceny and felony possession/concealment of stolen property, dated the day before in Stokes County. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 17 court date.

While he was in custody the next day, he was served with another warrant for obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond for that one.

• William Jeffery Cox, 56, of Traphill road, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Sept. 18 for failure to appear in court Aug. 23 on two counts. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

He also has an Oct. 29 appearance to face felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny.

• Eric Wiley Burleson, 45, of Welch Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 19 for failure to appear in court Sept. 13 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $600 cash bond and an Oct. 30 court date.

• Michael Shane Wilson, 33, of Old Toast Road, Mount Airy, was arrested “on view” Sept. 19 for misdemeanor violation of a restraining order. He was given no bond and a Nov. 14 court date.

• Dennis Clayton Deno Jr., 44, of River Road, Boonville, was served a warrant Sept. 20 for violating a restraining order. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 24 court date.

• Richard Lynn Freeman, 60, of Orion Way, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 20 for violating a restraining order. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.

• Travis Corey Broughton, 34, of Old U.S. 601, was served a criminal summons Sept. 20 for failure to pay child support/alimony. He was given a Sept. 26 court date.

• George Lee Bombe Jr., 54, of Mitchell Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for contempt of court/perjury, dated June 4. He was given a $500 cash bond and a court date later that day.

• Angie Ernestine Creed, 32, of Hadley Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two counts. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct 18 court date.

She faces counts of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failing to comply with license restrictions, having unsafe tires, and having a headlight out.

• Jose Armando Cristobal, 20, of Stanley Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two counts. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 18 court date.

He faces counts of driving while impaired and driving after underage consumption of alcohol, as well as a 30-day civil revocation of his license.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB-8.jpg