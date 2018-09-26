Drug bust ensares ‘well-known’ figure

Rose - Potts -

A local man and woman are in jail under large bonds after a drug bust in Mount Airy.

Their arrests occurred Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot in the vicinity of Walmart and Cato Fashions in the Edgewood Drive area, according to city police.

The apprehension of Adam Wayne Rose, 28, and Tiffany Ann Potts, 22, resulted from a joint investigation of illegal narcotics activity by the Mount Airy Police Department, Surry County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation.

Rose and Potts are each charged with felony possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, conspiracy to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An address of 745 Hamlin Ford Road, Dobson, is listed for Rose, while Potts lives at 204 Abner Lane, Mount Airy.

Both were still being held in the Surry County Jail Wednesday, each under a $30,000 secured bond.

Aside from the charges against Rose and Potts arising from a joint operation by the multiple agencies, Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson declined Wednesday to release details about what led up to their encounter with officers in the parking lot.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, I can’t really get into any of that,” Watson said.

But he added that the bust is considered significant.

“The importance of this is Adam Rose is just one of those individuals who is well known in this area,” the police chief said of alleged drug involvement which includes similar charges being filed against him previously.

“And we have received several Crimestoppers (reports) on him as well,” Watson said of Rose.

The police chief said he thinks citizens should be assured that calling in tips to Crimestoppers is an effective way to bring alleged illegal activity to the attention of local law enforcement. “We want the public to know that it does pay off,” he said in light of this week’s arrests.

In commenting on the charges filed Tuesday, Watson offered an explanation of the one against Potts and Rose involving a counterfeit controlled substance.

“It had the appearance of heroin and, of course, testing revealed the negative result.”

Rose, then 20, was among 41 people arrested in a major drug roundup by local law enforcement agencies in September 2010 which was dubbed “Operation Harvest Time.”

He was charged at that time with selling or delivering cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, selling or delivering marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine.

Rose and Potts are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 31.

By Tom Joyce

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

